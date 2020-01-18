Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,296 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% in the third quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% in the third quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IR stock opened at $133.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $31.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.22. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $92.24 and a 12-month high of $138.33. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.20.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, EVP David S. Regnery sold 10,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,436,010.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,537,551.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael W. Lamach sold 242,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $32,716,845.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 452,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,037,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock worth $37,930,655. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

