Ink Price Up 6.5% Over Last Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 18th. Ink has a total market cap of $991,856.00 and $1,097.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ink has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Ink token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges including Coinrail, Bit-Z, Exmo and HitBTC.

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.02918501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00136110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The official website for Ink is ink.one . The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ink is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail, CoinBene, LBank, Bit-Z, Exrates, CoinEgg, Coinnest, HitBTC, EXX, Exmo, ZB.COM and TOPBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ink using one of the exchanges listed above.

