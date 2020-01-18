Inlet Private Wealth LLC Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,086,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,437,000 after acquiring an additional 678,911 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 65,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 443,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co lifted its position in PepsiCo by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $141.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,481,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,526,504. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.00 and a 1-year high of $141.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.49%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.53.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

