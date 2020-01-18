Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Innospec from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

IOSP stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $106.08. The stock had a trading volume of 103,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,367. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.27. Innospec has a 1-year low of $65.43 and a 1-year high of $107.10.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.15. Innospec had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.69%. The company had revenue of $371.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total value of $198,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip John Boon sold 23,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total transaction of $2,291,149.61. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,079,225.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,819 shares of company stock worth $3,579,950. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Innospec by 3.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Innospec during the second quarter valued at $208,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 54.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,653,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the period. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 118,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 9,420 shares during the period. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innospec

Innospec Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, Oilfield Services, and Octane Additives. The Fuel Specialties segment offers a range of specialty chemical products used as additives in various fuels.

