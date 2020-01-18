Insider Buying: Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Major Shareholder Acquires 40,949 Shares of Stock

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) major shareholder Fund Lp Funicular bought 40,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $32,349.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,215,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,207.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund Lp Funicular also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 17th, Fund Lp Funicular purchased 17,300 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $13,321.00.

On Monday, January 13th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 5,079 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.78 per share, with a total value of $3,961.62.

On Friday, January 10th, Fund Lp Funicular acquired 25,641 shares of Insignia Systems stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.78 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999.98.

Shares of ISIG stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. Insignia Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 9.08%.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store marketing solutions to partners and clients that consist of consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, and marketing agencies. The company's product solutions include in-store signage solutions, merchandising solutions, promotion solutions, and digital solutions.

