Insider Selling: Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Sells 260 Shares of Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,065.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.85, for a total value of $55,341.00.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.93, for a total value of $51,721.80.

On Tuesday, December 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total value of $52,408.20.

On Tuesday, December 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.37, for a total value of $51,316.20.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $52,002.60.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00.

NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.00. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.52 and a 52 week high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FB. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of Facebook from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.37.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

