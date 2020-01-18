Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on INSM. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, January 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Insmed stock opened at $21.46 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.33. Insmed has a 12-month low of $15.33 and a 12-month high of $33.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 3.04.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.01). Insmed had a negative net margin of 291.19% and a negative return on equity of 114.68%. The firm had revenue of $38.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -2.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO John Goll sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $520,000.00. 4.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Insmed by 14.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,919,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Insmed by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 138,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 103,628 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Insmed by 142.3% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 520,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 305,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Insmed by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,395 shares during the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

