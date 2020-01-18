Insolar (INS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.32 Million

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, Insolar has traded down 27% against the US dollar. Insolar has a market cap of $5.47 million and $1.32 million worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001889 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKex, Binance, Cobinhood and Liqui.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $248.18 or 0.02785973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00201007 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030564 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00134999 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Insolar Profile

Insolar was first traded on August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario . Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar . The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Insolar is insolar.io

Buying and Selling Insolar

Insolar can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, OKex, Cobinhood, Okcoin Korea, Mercatox, Bithumb, Kucoin, Liqui, Radar Relay and Coinrail. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

