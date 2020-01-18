Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,186 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $366,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 3,158 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 36,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. 65.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $68.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.88.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total value of $2,733,319.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.34, for a total value of $141,357.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock valued at $4,517,194. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,346,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,718,646. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $42.86 and a 52 week high of $60.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.07 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to buy up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

