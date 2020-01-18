Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Intermolecular Inc (NASDAQ:IMI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intermolecular during the second quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intermolecular by 145.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 854,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 505,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intermolecular by 9.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intermolecular during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Intermolecular alerts:

IMI remained flat at $$1.20 during trading on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intermolecular has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.19.

Intermolecular, Inc engages in the development of advanced materials using high productivity combinatorial (HPC) technology platform for the semiconductors, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace industries worldwide. The company's HPC platform includes Tempus processing tools, automated characterization methods, and informatics analysis software for research and development using combinatorial process systems in concert with established chemical vapor deposition, physical vapor deposition, and atomic layer deposition methods.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Intermolecular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermolecular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.