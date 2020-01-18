International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded International Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

IBOC stock opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. International Bancshares has a 52-week low of $32.04 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.39.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 32.56%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,349,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,131,000 after buying an additional 187,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 35,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange.

