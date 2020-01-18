International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

International Money Express Inc (NASDAQ:IMXI) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 712,393 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 202% from the previous session’s volume of 236,018 shares.The stock last traded at $12.30 and had previously closed at $12.29.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. JMP Securities lowered shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a market cap of $470.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -245.20 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.62.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $85.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.20 million. International Money Express had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 57.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that International Money Express Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Investor Holdings Ii Fintech sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 185,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,341,521. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Lofgren acquired 17,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.49 per share, for a total transaction of $241,471.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 43.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of International Money Express by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 93,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 33,000 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in International Money Express by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in International Money Express by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 224,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 53,656 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, including a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services.

