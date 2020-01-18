Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) Shares Sold by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel reduced its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSJP. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1,436.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 440,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,774,000 after acquiring an additional 411,455 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,391 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 802.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 88,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 78,760 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 75,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 5,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSJP traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. 45,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,842. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.52. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $23.24 and a 52 week high of $24.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.