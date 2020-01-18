Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) is Jackson Financial Management’s Largest Position

Jackson Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DEF) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the quarter. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Jackson Financial Management’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Jackson Financial Management owned approximately 7.04% of Invesco Defensive Equity ETF worth $20,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 149,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Defensive Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000.

NYSEARCA DEF traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $57.34. The stock had a trading volume of 8,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,392. Invesco Defensive Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.86 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.29.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.6475 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Invesco Defensive Equity ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Defensive Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the Sabrient Defensive Equity Index (the Index). The Index is consisted of approximately 100 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria developed by Sabrient Systems LLC (Sabrient), from a universe of the United States-traded securities, including master limited partnerships (MLPs) and American depositary receipts (ADRs).

