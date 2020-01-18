Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading Up 1.6%

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $82.42, approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

Featured Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit