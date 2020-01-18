Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PTF) were up 1.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.42 and last traded at $82.42, approximately 141 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $81.14.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.06.

