Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lowered by Bridgeworth LLC

Bridgeworth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,328 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up 0.6% of Bridgeworth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ opened at $223.38 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $160.32 and a 1-year high of $223.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.4577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.