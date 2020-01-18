ION One Day Trading Volume Hits $123.00 (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ION has a market cap of $514,441.00 and $123.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be purchased for $0.0413 or 0.00000464 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. In the last week, ION has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00007778 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00009306 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000226 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000498 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 18,344,918 coins and its circulating supply is 12,444,918 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade By Trade, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.