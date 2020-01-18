IoTeX Hits Market Capitalization of $22.67 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 18th. IoTeX has a total market capitalization of $22.67 million and approximately $2.81 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IoTeX token can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy, Kucoin and Gate.io. In the last week, IoTeX has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get IoTeX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.58 or 0.05755193 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00026772 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00034071 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002706 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00128431 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001172 BTC.

IoTeX Token Profile

IOTX is a token. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,399,999,999 tokens. The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for IoTeX is iotex.io . The official message board for IoTeX is medium.com/@iotex . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Binance, Bgogo, Coineal, IDEX, Bilaxy and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IoTeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IoTeX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IoTeX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.