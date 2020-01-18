IQ.cash (IQ) Price Down 6.2% Over Last 7 Days

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 18th. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IQ.cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Mercatox and Crex24. IQ.cash has a total market capitalization of $11,722.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.89 or 0.02862285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00199399 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000684 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00030655 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00133419 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

IQ.cash Coin Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

