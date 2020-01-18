IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Barclays

IQE (OTCMKTS:IQEPF) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

IQEPF has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IQE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut IQE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut IQE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of IQEPF opened at $0.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.72. IQE has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.79 million, a PE ratio of 31.50 and a beta of 0.72.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

