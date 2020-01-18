iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stock Position Boosted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 385,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,415 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 14,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $373,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $46.23 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.72 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.43 and a 200-day moving average of $42.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.929 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

