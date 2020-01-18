iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) is Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s 5th Largest Position

Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 122,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,852 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 7.0% of Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $48,000.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.51. The stock had a trading volume of 397,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,275. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.41. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $80.83 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.5527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

