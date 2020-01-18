iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 528.3% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $85,000.

NYSEARCA:IVE traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.78. 556,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,275. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.07 and its 200-day moving average is $121.74. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $105.89 and a twelve month high of $131.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.739 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

