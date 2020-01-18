J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) in a report issued on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on JDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,070 ($14.08) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,450 ($19.07) to GBX 1,690 ($22.23) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on J D Wetherspoon from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,488.75 ($19.58).

Shares of JDW traded up GBX 23 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,623 ($21.35). 46,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,568. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,616.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,541.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.78, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.28. J D Wetherspoon has a 12 month low of GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,734 ($22.81).

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. As of July 29, 2018, it operated 883 pubs. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

