J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Upgraded to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 263.60 ($3.47) price objective on the grocer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 217 ($2.85).

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SBRY. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Friday, November 8th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 235 ($3.09) target price on shares of J Sainsbury in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 231.24 ($3.04).

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 216.40 ($2.85). 7,956,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,310,000. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 224.88 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 209.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.93, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 120.22. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of GBX 177.05 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of £201.30 ($264.80).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. J Sainsbury’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.11%.

About J Sainsbury

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.