Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco Sells 3,000 Shares

Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 3,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $129,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:JBL opened at $43.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.89 and its 200-day moving average is $34.91. Jabil Inc has a 1-year low of $24.50 and a 1-year high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 0.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

JBL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus lifted their target price on Jabil from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 271.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 11,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 13,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $13,164,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

