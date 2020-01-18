Jackson Financial Management Purchases 10,005 Shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF)

Jackson Financial Management boosted its position in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:PCEF) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 319,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,005 shares during the quarter. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF accounts for 3.8% of Jackson Financial Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Jackson Financial Management’s holdings in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF were worth $7,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCEF. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 67.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 520,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,780,000 after acquiring an additional 209,639 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 21.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 777,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,597,000 after acquiring an additional 139,159 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the second quarter worth $1,586,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF during the third quarter worth $717,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,535,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,752,000 after buying an additional 29,884 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PCEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 161,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,058. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.75. Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF has a one year low of $21.17 and a one year high of $23.67.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1451 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

Invesco CEF Income Composite ETF Company Profile

PowerShares CEF Income Composite Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S-Network Composite Closed-End Fund Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of funds included in the Index.

