Jarvis+ Market Capitalization Achieves $148,193.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (CURRENCY:JAR) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. During the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded up 7.1% against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a market capitalization of $148,193.00 and $90,773.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jarvis+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Jarvis+ Token Profile

Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,818,362 tokens. Jarvis+’s official website is www.jarvisplus.com . Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI . The Reddit community for Jarvis+ is /r/JarvisPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Jarvis+

Jarvis+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jarvis+ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jarvis+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

