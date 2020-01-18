JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) Getting Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD) have trended positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. JD Sports Fashion earned a news impact score of 2.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 7 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

JD traded up GBX 17 ($0.22) on Friday, hitting GBX 874 ($11.50). 1,897,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,000. JD Sports Fashion has a 12 month low of GBX 425.80 ($5.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 859.20 ($11.30). The company has a market cap of $8.51 billion and a PE ratio of 32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.92, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 811.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 715.13.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,370 ($18.02) target price on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group cut JD Sports Fashion to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 860 ($11.31) in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on JD Sports Fashion from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 950 ($12.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of JD Sports Fashion in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut JD Sports Fashion to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 680 ($8.95) to GBX 780 ($10.26) in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 973.27 ($12.80).

JD Sports Fashion Plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashionwear, and outdoor clothing and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company retails sports and fashion clothing, footwear, equipment, and sports and leisure goods, as well as distributes sports clothing and accessories, footwear and apparel, and rugby clothing and accessories.

