Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Imperial Capital raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub lowered Johnson Outdoors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Sidoti raised their price target on Johnson Outdoors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.33.

NASDAQ JOUT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $78.35. 16,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,813. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.43. Johnson Outdoors has a 12 month low of $54.12 and a 12 month high of $91.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $789.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.98.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.60. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $104.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.92 million. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOUT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $4,982,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the second quarter worth $1,531,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,252.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after buying an additional 17,398 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,198,000 after buying an additional 16,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 164.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 14,839 shares in the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

