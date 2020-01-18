JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €28.00 Price Target

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €26.12 ($30.37) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.76 and its 200-day moving average is €25.61.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Analyst Recommendations for JCDecaux (EPA:DEC)

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit