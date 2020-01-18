JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €28.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.56) price target on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays set a €24.50 ($28.49) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.10 ($37.33) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €27.39 ($31.85).

Get JCDecaux alerts:

Shares of EPA DEC opened at €26.12 ($30.37) on Tuesday. JCDecaux has a 1-year low of €27.02 ($31.42) and a 1-year high of €36.90 ($42.91). The business’s 50 day moving average is €26.76 and its 200-day moving average is €25.61.

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

See Also: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.