JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) a €300.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €300.00 ($348.84) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Nord/LB set a €255.00 ($296.51) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group set a €295.00 ($343.02) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Independent Research set a €248.00 ($288.37) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €232.00 ($269.77) target price on MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MTU Aero Engines presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €239.13 ($278.05).

MTX opened at €285.80 ($332.33) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €258.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €240.46. MTU Aero Engines has a 1 year low of €160.00 ($186.05) and a 1 year high of €266.30 ($309.65). The stock has a market cap of $14.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.28.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

