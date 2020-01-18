JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€78.70” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.70 ($91.51) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Independent Research set a €70.00 ($81.40) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. HSBC set a €78.00 ($90.70) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €78.38 ($91.14).

FME opened at €67.86 ($78.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €65.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.32. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €76.68 ($89.16).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA, a kidney dialysis company, provides dialysis care and related services, and other health care services in Germany, the United States, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

