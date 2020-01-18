JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:SCEXF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS SCEXF opened at $2.62 on Wednesday. Evolution Mining has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $3.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.23.

Saracen Mineral Holdings Limited, a gold mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold and nickel deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Carosue Dam operations located to the north-east of Kalgoorlie, Western Australia; and Thunderbox operations located in the Yandal and the Agnew-Wiluna belts in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia.

