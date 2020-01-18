JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Decreased by We Are One Seven LLC

We Are One Seven LLC decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,464 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.6% of We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. We Are One Seven LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $6,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,662,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,987,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952,873 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,432.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,689,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,497,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,687,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,173,000 after purchasing an additional 125,867 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 301.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,211,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,693,000 after purchasing an additional 7,668,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Edward Jones restated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.29.

In other news, CFO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.78, for a total value of $582,427.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,251.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Nicole Giles sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.73, for a total value of $109,367.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 121,172 shares of company stock valued at $16,158,032 in the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE JPM opened at $138.20 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.09 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $433.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The business had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.