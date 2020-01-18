JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for William Hill (LON:WMH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of William Hill (LON:WMH) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

WMH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.81) target price on shares of William Hill in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.83) price target on shares of William Hill in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded William Hill to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 205 ($2.70) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 220.62 ($2.90).

Shares of LON:WMH traded down GBX 5.60 ($0.07) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 182.25 ($2.40). The company had a trading volume of 4,717,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,000. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 332.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 181.31 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 176.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion and a PE ratio of 65.09. William Hill has a 1-year low of GBX 128.45 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 206.80 ($2.72).

William Hill plc provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail, Online, US Existing, US Expansion, and Other segments. The company operates licensed betting offices that offer sports betting services on football, horseracing, and other sports, as well as gaming on machines.

