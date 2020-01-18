Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,960,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 357% from the previous session’s volume of 1,743,834 shares.The stock last traded at $7.75 and had previously closed at $6.06.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JMIA shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $23.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jumia Technologies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Renaissance Capital started coverage on shares of Jumia Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $3.50 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.19.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,705,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $9,682,000. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,217,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $4,210,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Jumia Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

