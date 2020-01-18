Karatgold Coin Price Tops $0.0080 (KBC)

Karatgold Coin (CURRENCY:KBC) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Karatgold Coin token can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000090 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, Coinsuper, Coinbe and HitBTC. Karatgold Coin has a market cap of $38.16 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of Karatgold Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Karatgold Coin has traded down 54.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00036336 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000527 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $513.32 or 0.05748469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026532 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00034400 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.44 or 0.00128082 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. Karatgold Coin’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,752,735,080 tokens. The official website for Karatgold Coin is karatgold.io . Karatgold Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@karatgold . Karatgold Coin’s official Twitter account is @karatbarsgmbh and its Facebook page is accessible here

Karatgold Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinbe, YoBit and Coinsuper. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Karatgold Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Karatgold Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Karatgold Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

