KAZ Minerals’ (KAZ) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 680 ($8.95) target price on the copper miner’s stock.

KAZ has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. KAZ Minerals has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 652 ($8.58).

KAZ stock opened at GBX 561 ($7.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.89. KAZ Minerals has a 1-year low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 528.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 494.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

