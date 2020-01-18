KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.68

KERING S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.45, with a volume of 18947 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $66.27.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PPRUY. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of KERING S A/ADR from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of KERING S A/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.12.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

