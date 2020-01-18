Lambda Hits Market Cap of $19.00 Million (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. Lambda has a total market capitalization of $19.00 million and $49.18 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0272 or 0.00000306 BTC on popular exchanges including BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. During the last week, Lambda has traded up 4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lambda Profile

Lambda's total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 698,092,389 tokens.

The official website for Lambda is www.lambda.im

Lambda Token Trading

Lambda can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, Hotbit, Bilaxy and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lambda directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lambda should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lambda using one of the exchanges listed above.

