Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Upgraded to Buy at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has GBX 1,080 ($14.21) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 957 ($12.59).

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 1,075 ($14.14) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Citigroup restated a sell rating and set a GBX 739 ($9.72) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC lowered shares of Land Securities Group to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 947 ($12.46) to GBX 897 ($11.80) in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.26) target price on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Land Securities Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 859.29 ($11.30).

Shares of LON:LAND traded up GBX 15 ($0.20) on Friday, reaching GBX 980.20 ($12.89). 1,961,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 966.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 878.84. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of GBX 473.27 ($6.23) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,019.50 ($13.41). The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.62.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a dividend of GBX 11.60 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -1.11%.

In related news, insider Robert Noel sold 203,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44), for a total transaction of £1,921,042.20 ($2,527,022.10).

About Land Securities Group

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. Across 24 million sq ft of real estate and a portfolio valued at £14.1 billion, we own and manage some of the most successful and recognisable assets in the country. In London, our portfolio totals more than £7.8 billion, and consists of 6.4 million sq ft of real estate.

