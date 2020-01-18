Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lantz Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 3,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its stake in Chevron by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 16,784 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 65.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.89, for a total transaction of $1,798,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,798,350. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.58. 7,885,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,027,794. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.45 and its 200-day moving average is $119.48. The stock has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $110.17 and a 1-year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $36.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Citigroup downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.26.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

