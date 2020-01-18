Lantz Financial LLC Buys Shares of 1,130 Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,130 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 53.8% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.22.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.49. 2,511,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,906,640. Amgen, Inc. has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The company has a market capitalization of $143.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $238.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 40.28%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

