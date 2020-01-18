Lendingblock Market Cap Tops $1.34 Million (LND)

Lendingblock (CURRENCY:LND) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Lendingblock token can now be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDEX, HitBTC and DEx.top. Lendingblock has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $106,318.00 worth of Lendingblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Lendingblock has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lendingblock

Lendingblock was first traded on March 5th, 2018. Lendingblock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 775,730,470 tokens. The Reddit community for Lendingblock is /r/Lendingblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Lendingblock is www.lendingblocklibrary.com . Lendingblock’s official website is lendingblock.com . Lendingblock’s official Twitter account is @lendingblock and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Lendingblock

Lendingblock can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, IDEX, DEx.top, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lendingblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lendingblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lendingblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

