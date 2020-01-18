Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Increased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments grew its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 1,014.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 445,740 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 405,740 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Lennar were worth $24,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the third quarter valued at about $368,986,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in Lennar by 71.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,735,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978,045 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lennar by 32.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,895,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,855,000 after acquiring an additional 469,056 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Lennar by 22.3% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 959,444 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,495,000 after acquiring an additional 174,894 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 950,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,054,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $625,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,102.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total transaction of $1,121,200.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 237,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,288,854.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEN opened at $63.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 14.19. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.94.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The construction company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 2.79%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Lennar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.94.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Lennar Financial Services, Lennar Multifamily, and Rialto segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

