Lethean Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 18th. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Lethean has traded 123.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lethean has a total market cap of $205,618.00 and approximately $641.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.39 or 0.02995972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011247 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00202252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00030779 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00131763 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Lethean

Lethean’s total supply is 839,596,998 coins and its circulating supply is 769,596,998 coins. Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement . Lethean’s official website is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lethean

Lethean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.