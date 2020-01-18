Lethean Tops One Day Trading Volume of $374.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Lethean has a market cap of $210,692.00 and approximately $374.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Lethean has traded 138.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lethean alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.68 or 0.02791889 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010967 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00199608 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00030276 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00132385 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Lethean Coin Profile

Lethean’s total supply is 839,809,061 coins and its circulating supply is 769,809,061 coins. The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement

Lethean Coin Trading

Lethean can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lethean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Lethean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lethean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.