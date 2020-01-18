LHT Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.67 Million (LHT)

LHT (CURRENCY:LHT) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. LHT has a total market capitalization of $2.67 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LHT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0535 or 0.00000599 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

999 (999) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00040881 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005021 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000142 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000155 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded up 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LHT’s official website is usdx.cash . LHT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LHT is medium.com/@USDXWallet

Buying and Selling LHT

LHT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Alterdice and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

