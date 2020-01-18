Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Sold by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd cut its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,733,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its position in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LBRDK shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. TD Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.75.

NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $129.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $23.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.04. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $131.32.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $3.71 million for the quarter. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C had a net margin of 276.33% and a return on equity of 0.38%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Broadband Corp Series C will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 138,728 shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $16,100,771.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corp Series C Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

